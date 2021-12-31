Stewart bagged his first hat-trick for the Black Cats in the 5-0 win, even though his strike partner Nathan Broadhead has been ruled out for three months with a hamstring injury.

“He’s been outstanding,” said Morrsion when discussing Stewart’s performance on the EFL’s highlights show on Quest. “He’s going to have to be outstanding because Broadhead is going to be out for three months.

When reviewing the first goal, Morrison added: “He’s definitely offside but will he care? No. It’s hard for the linesman to see it from there because he goes back on.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart against Sheffield Wednesday.

“It’s a good finish from Stewart, a fantastic finish.”

Morrison was joined in the studio by George Elek from the Not Top 20 Podcast, who said: “What is impressive for me about this win is that Sunderland weren’t at their best.

“They have beaten a Sheffield Wednesday team 5-0 and they weren’t at their best, so when they do hit top gear it’s going to be difficult for the rest of the league to keep pace.”

Broadhead can bounce back

Elsewhere, former Everton striker Kevin Campbell believes Toffees forward Broadhead, who remains on loan at Sunderland, still has a bright future in the game.

It’s unclear if the 23-year-old will play again this season after suffering the hamstring setback at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

“It’s a blow,” Campbell told Goodison News.

“It’s not the end of the world, but it’s a blow because he was doing really well at Sunderland. Obviously, he scored at the Emirates the other day in the cup.

“He’ll bounce back, these youngsters are quick healers, usually, and I’m sure three months, he can still get back to try and help them get promotion.”

Accrington tickets go on sale

Finally, tickets for Sunderland’s trip to Accrington Stanley have gone on sale to season card holders with 60+ Black Cat Points.

Sunderland will travel to the Wham Stadium on Saturday January 15, with more ticket information available on the club’s website.

