The match finished goalless after 90 minutes, while Rangers substitute Charlie Austin saw a goal wrongfully ruled out for offside nine minutes from time.

Sunderland got away with that one, but showed resolve to win the subsequent shootout – with Aiden McGeady, Ross Stewart and Alex Pritchard all scoring from the spot.

Black Cats goalkeeper Lee Burge saved Austin’s penalty at the start of the shootout, and the result was sealed when Rangers defender Yoann Barbet sent his effort over the bar.

Sunderland midfielder Luke O'Nien goes down at QPR.

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Injury scares

After Devner Hume was forced off with an injury after just 24 minutes, Johnson used the rest of his substitutes in the second half.

Both teams were allowed to make five changes, which was a good job for the Black Cats as Leon Dajaku also appeared to pick up a knock.

Johnson had used all of his available changes by the 69th minute, so it was a concern when Luke O’Nien went down and looked in pain with five minutes remaining.

Thankfully the midfielder was able to continue, yet there was another anxious moment when Ross Stewart hit the deck and was clutching his ribs.

Johnson admitted after the win that a couple of players have picked up minor injuries ahead of challenging away games at Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday.

Hopefully they aren’t too serious.

A change of shape

While injury concerns keep cropping up, one area where Sunderland do appear a little light is in central midfield.

Despite that, Johnson elected to name O’Nien, Dan Neil and Corry Evans in his starting XI which meant a slight change of shape.

Evans naturally sat in front of the back four in a No 6 position, with O’Nien and Neil given license to get further forward and press the opposition in No 8 roles.

Upfront Stewart didn’t receive many goalscoring opportunities against Rangers’ three-man defence but did an admirable job for the team.

At times the Scot drifted out to the left as Dajaku covered space in the middle of the pitch.

It was a system which gave Sunderland extra stability away from home against Championship opposition.

Jordan Willis involved again

It’s been a rough year for Sunderland defender Jordan Willis, who suffered a ruptured patella tendon at Shrewsbury in February.

The defender remains a long way off returning to action after the 27-year-old endured a failed operation.

Willis’ second operation went much smoother, though, and Johnson said last week the defender will now be involved in tactical analysis, including discussions both pre and post match.

That was the case at QPR where Willis made the trip to West London and could be seen chatting and joking with his team-mates before and after the game.

The defender certainly appeared in good spirits. Hopefully his recovery continues to progress.

