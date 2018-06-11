Ross County chairman confirms bids for Sunderland target and outlines club stance

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor has said that Sunderland target Jason Naismith will only be sold if he wants to leave the club.

According to the Press and Journal, the club have received three bids for the 23-year-old full-back, from Sunderland, Peterborough and Burton Albion.

Sunderland boss Jack Ross worked with the youngster at St Mirren, who went on to impress at Ross County despite their relegation from the Scottish Premiership last season.

MacGregor told the Press and Journal: "Jason has been on holiday and is only just coming back. We’ve had a couple of bids in and a couple of inquiries and I don’t want him to go. I want him to stay and help us make the recharge towards the Premiership.

“He might feel this is not the place for him and he wants to play at the highest level he can. It will very much be when I talk to him that I see how he really feels about it.

“The management team and I don’t want players here who are not going to be 100% for the cause. We want hungry players who want to be at the club.

“I need to check that out with Jason and understand exactly where he is in his thoughts.

“We have made it clear we want him but does he want the club?”

Jack Ross told the Echo that he hopes for some progress with transfer targets this week, but admitted that outgoings are crucial.

He said: "At the moment there’s been a lot of focus on the ‘outs’ which doesn’t fall directly under my remit in terms of making that happen.

“As (owner) Stewart (Donald) has touched on that’s a priority to balance the.club in that sense and then hopefully we can progress on others. “

"They’re quite far down the line in terms of players knowing where we would be at and how strong the interest is, it’s just can we get to that next stage of bringing them in."