Rochdale v Sunderland: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Have your say

Sunderland are back on the road, this time facing a relegation-threatened Rochdale side under the permanent stewardship of Brian Barry-Murphy.

Jack Ross’ side convincingly saw off Accrington Stanley on Wednesday to stay within touching distance of second place Barnsley.

Although the Black Cats hold two games in-hand over Daniel Stendel’s men, defeat for the Tykes, a win for Sunderland and a four-goa swing could see them end the evening in the automatic spots.

However, a win won’t come easy as The Dale are a side hoping to be resurgence after Barry-Murphy was offered the full-time management role this week.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 3pm on Saturday, April 6 at the Spotland Stadium.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The game will not be shown live on BT Sports or Sky Sports. However, you can follow the action via the Sunderland Echo live match day blog.

Where can I get updates from the match?

You’ll be able to follow all the latest updates and team news via our Sunderland AFC live blog. Be sure to tune into the Sunderland Echo website after the game for post-match reaction.

What’s the latest team news?

Lee Cattermole and Reece James will both miss out while Aiden McGeady is being assessed after picking up a knock on Wednesday. Adam Matthews is also sidelined.

Ross confirmed earlier this week that Chris Maguire is nearing his comeback - the home clash with Coventry City is penciled in as his return date. Duncan Watmore remains out.

Who is the referee?

Carl Boyeson is the referee. He was in-charge of Sunderland’s 2-0 win at Plymouth and the home draw with Blackpool in February.

His assistants will be David Avent and Kevin Mulraine while Billy Smallwood is set to act as the fourth official.

What is the form of Accrington and Sunderland?

Sunderland are currently on a 20-game unbeaten run, though remain just outside the automatic promotion places with two games in-hand.

Meanwhile, Rochdale, 23rd in the table, are a part of a bottom pack where seven teams are separated by just two points.

The Dale had won just one game in 10, resulting in Keith Hill’s sacking but an unbeaten start from Barry-Murphy saw him appointed permanently.

Rochdale (last six): DWDWLL

Sunderland (last six): WWDDWW

What are the betting odds?

Rochdale win: 16/5

Draw: 11/4

Sunderland win: 3/4