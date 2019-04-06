Rochdale v Sunderland AFC LIVE: Skipper George Honeyman sparks wild celebrations with dramatic late winner Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland are back on the road today, they face Rochdale in League One aiming to maintain their automatic promotion push. Click refresh and scroll down for live updates. Sunderland are back on the road again today, they face Rochdale in League One. George Honeyman's late winner snatches three points for Sunderland on a seismic afternoon in promotion race 'A massive miss': Sunderland fans react as key man misses out against Rochdale