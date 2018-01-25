Robbie Stockdale on his role under Chris Coleman and Sunderland’s young stars

Robbie Stockdale says Chris Coleman and Kit Symons have brought a fresh buzz to Sunderland and he is enjoying life under their charge.

The first-team coach has had a prominent role under the new management team, who have delivered a general upturn in results since their November arrival.

Stockdale said: “I’m really enjoying it, it seems to be going well.

“Chris is the fourth senior manager I’ve worked with. My title has been the same, but my role has been very different each time.

“Each manager has areas they might want you to work in and others they don’t.

“Under some, you’ve lots of roles, others not so.

“It seems to be going very well at the minute. There does seem to be a bit of a buzz about the place and I think Chris and Kit are really adding to things here.

“I’d be enjoying it a lot more if we could put three of four results together rather than just the one.

“With the free weekend, we might get a couple of players back and get a bit more competition which you really need.

“You need that feeling that people have to perform to keep their place.”

Stockdale has also spoken of his pride at watching a number of academy players break into the first-team set-up.

The 38-year-old watched many develop thanks to his coaching in the youth teams and the Checkatrade Trophy.

He added: “I’ve been working with these players for a long time, like everyone else on the academy side of the building has done.

“It is a proud moment for all of us – there are so many stepping stones that these players have to make, so many managers and coaches that affect them in different ways, so when they make it out onto the pitch it is culmination of that.

“To have so many on Saturday, and most importantly to then play well and get the win, it was really satisfying.

“This [period] won’t define their careers, but they have got to embrace it and we have to try and take the pressure away if we can.

“They don’t need telling how important it is for the club to keep on picking up results.

“Focus on the performance, like they did at the weekend, and the results should follow.”