Robbie Stockdale back in football as he teams up with former Sunderland defender

Robbie Stockdale has been appointed assistant manager to Paul Heckingbottom at Hibernian.

It is Stockdale's first role in football since leaving Sunderland in the summer.

The highly-rated coach spent six years on the staff at the Academy of Light, and was part of the first team set up under the likes of Sam Allardyce and David Moyes.

He also had three stints as caretaker manager, beating Wolves 3-0 on the final day of last season.

Heckingbottom spent four years on the books at Sunderland, though he never made a senior appearance.

He was a frontrunner for the vacancy at Sunderland last year following Simon Grayson's departure, before the club successfully landed Chris Coleman.

It is his first role since being sacked by Leeds United at the end of last season.

The pair were thought to be contenders to take over at promotion rivals Luton Town, watching the two sides draw 1-1 at the Stadium of Light earlier this season.

The Hatters have since appointed club legend and former Black Cat Mick Harford until the end of the season.

Heckingbottom said it was an 'honour' to land the job at Easter Road.

"It’s an honour to be named Head Coach of Hibernian Football Club – a club with a rich history and commitment to playing attacking football," Ross said.

“There is so much potential here and the club has everything going for it.

“I’m looking forward to getting to work and meeting the players and staff on Thursday, before stepping up preparations for Saturday’s game against Hamilton.

“I will give everything I have to be a success here. Supporters can be assured of that.”