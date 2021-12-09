Motherwell could face a battle to keep hold of the defender this winter amid interest from the EFL.

That’s according to a report by the national publication, the Daily Record.

Lamie become a key player for the Scottish Premiership side since joining them in June 2020 from Livingston.

Ricki Lamie of Motherwell.

The centre-back has 54 appearances in all competitions for Motherwell

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of this campaign and will be a free agent next summer.

Could Sunderland be interested in Ricki Lamie?

Lee Johnson will be eyeing reinforcements in defensive areas after a speight of injuries depleted his ranks.

The main problem area for the Black Cats, however, is at left and right-back.

Injuries to Niall Huggins, Dennis Cirkin, Luke O’Nien and Denver Hume have forced Johnson to move to a five-at-the-back formation with Leon Dajaku and Lynden Gooch playing out of position at wing-backs.

With Lamie’s primary position being in the middle of defence, it feels unlikely that Sunderland would be interested unless Johnson intends to stick with his new system for the remainder of the season and wishes to add more quality and cover at centre-back.

Sunderland’s rivals to have funds to spend in January

The new Doncaster Rovers manager will be welcomed with ‘significant funds’ to recruit new players in January.

That’s according to chief executive Gavin Baldwin.

Rovers a currently without a manager after Richie Wellens was sacked.

“Myself and David [Blunt, chairman] met with the football staff and then the players to speak after Richie went,” Baldwin told the Doncaster Free Press.

“David spoke to them and committed that significant investment will be made in January. He was clear that monies will be available in January for players and to resource the football operation to give us the best chance of staying up.

“Those monies would have been available to Richie as well.

“Terry [Bramall, owner] and David are adamant they want to give us the best chance of staying up.

“Those conversations are ongoing and there is a meeting with David on Friday for example.”

