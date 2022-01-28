Wanderers were beaten 1-0 by the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light in August and are 15th in the table.

Bolton have recorded back-to-back wins over Ipswich and Shrewsbury, though, and Evatt is hopeful his side can continue their momentum.

"If you look at both teams we beat, they’re two excellent wins, especially away from home – getting that monkey off our back – and beating Ipswich who are in red-hot form,” he said.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt.

"Sunderland, for me, are the best footballing team in the league. I think it will be a good challenge.

"I think it’s going to be a really good game. Of the teams at the top, they’re the team I like the most – the way the play. I’m looking forward to a technical and tactical battle.

“We have to make sure we’re at the top of our game because they’re a very good team."

Oxford boss explains transfer situation

Oxford boss Karl Robinson says he would like to strengthen his squad before the end of the transfer window.

The U’s are one of the clubs who have been credited with interest in Sunderland target Jermain Defoe, yet Robinson hasn’t gone into detail about the striker.

“I’m quite calm about where we currently sit,” said Robinson when asked about transfers.

“I think some players need to move on. I want to bring players in, but I don’t have to and we won’t be selling so that’s where we’re at.

“We don’t think anybody’s for sale here, we’ve had these conversations with a few clubs this week.

“We don’t need to do anything, but we want to do things.”

Villa striker had several offers

Sunderland are still looking to sign another striker this month and were linked with Aston Villa frontman Cameron Archer.

The 20-year-old instead signed for Preston on loan, and scored on his debut during a 2-0 win over West Brom.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe has admitted there were several clubs interested in Archer.

“There were several clubs after him chasing his signature but we’re the privileged ones to be able to take him,” said Lowe.

