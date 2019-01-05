'Right decision!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes Josh Maja call

Have your say

Jack Ross has chosen to start Josh Maja at Charlton - despite speculation over his future at Sunderland.

Ross makes just once change for the trip to the Valley, with the suspended Lee Cattermole replaced by Dylan McGeouch, meaning Maja keeps his place in the side.

It was revealed yesterday that the 15-goal frontman is yet to sign a new deal after his agent advised him against agreeing to the terms offered by the Black Cats.

The Sunderland boss, however, indicated earlier this week that he would continue picking the striker for as long as he remains on Wearside.

And Ross has now made the call to keep him in his starting line-up - leaving supporters delighted.

Here's the best of the reaction from Sunderland fans on social media:

@NRaine97 said: "Good to see Maja starting, hopefully scores and celebrates by revealing a shirt reading "I'm signing straight after this""

@joe28858399 added: "Get behind Maja, cheering him on May change his mind"

@Tom24841 urged: "Give Maja a reception that will make him sign!!!!"

@braddfearnleyy said: "solid would love to see McGeouch put in a motm performances and same with seeing Maja score just purely for the reaction"

@SieKerton12 tweeted: "It’s about time Maguire pulled his finger out and earned his crown again"

@B4RK3R7 commented: "Keep 11 men on the pitch against these and we’ve got a great chance of winning with this lineup"

@davidallison88 posted: "Right decision to start Maja. Fans will give the lad plenty backing"

@johnwoolnough added: "Great team .. just Matthews missing for a best 11"

@samsonplace tweeted: "Personally wouldn’t have started Maja but I hope I’m proved wrong by him. Fact we have only 6 subs probably means manager has no choice"

@JamesCopley73 commented: "No Oviedo. Interesting. Haven’t heard anything about an injury or a transfer. Suspect the latter."

And here's how the two teams line-up at the Valley:

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin; O'Nien, Baldwin, Flanagan, James; McGeouch, Power; Gooch, McGeady, Maja; Wyke

Sunderland subs: Ruiter, Maguire, Ozturk, Mumba, Watmore, Sinclair

Charlton XI: Phillips, Dijksteel, Bielik, Bauer, Taylor, Fosu, Pratley, Grant, Morgan, Morgan, Solly, Sarr

Charlton subs: Maynard-Brewer, Stevenson, Marshall, Williams, Clarke, Hackett-Fairchild, Ajose