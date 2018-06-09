Revealed! Why Sunderland boss Jack Ross will be ringing the managers of Celtic and Aberdeen

Jack Ross will delve into his contacts book and seek advice from fellow managers in his efforts to fully immerse himself in English football.

The 42-year-old Scot, who hasn’t managed in England before, is tasked with reviving Sunderland’s fortunes following back-to-back relegations.

Jack Ross.

That challenge doesn’t daunt him and the former St Mirren boss aims to gather as much advice as possible.

Ross has a good relationship with Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, while he also aims to speak with Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes and Gary Caldwell, who won League One with Wigan Athletic in 2016.

Experienced McInnes, who had talks over the Sunderland job last summer, has previously managed in England with Bristol City, while Rodgers has won everything with Celtic and has previously managed Watford, Reading, Swansea and Liverpool.

Ross is keen to tap in to their experiences, good and bad, as he prepares for the assault on League One.

“The size of the club and the potential is the given, in terms of knowing when the time to move is the difficult bit, there’s plenty of examples of people getting it wrong,” said Ross, when asked whether he’d taken any advice before agreeing to take charge at Sunderland.

“That was they key for me, I have a very good relationship with Brendan Rodgers and he has been very supportive.

“We didn’t speak about this job in particular as we were both on holiday but we spoke about general opportunities and it gave me the confidence to take it on when something presented itself.

“I’ll speak to guys like Derek McInnes, a Scottish manager who came down here and had challenges but has been very successful.

“Then there’s Gary Caldwell, who has won League One, so there’s all these different experiences in English football that I’ll look to tap into in the next few weeks.”

Stewart Donald moved swiftly to land highly-rated Ross after his success at St Mirren, Ross leading the club to the Scottish Championship last season.

Ross, who also had a spell in charge of Alloa Athletic, believes his St Mirren stint stands him in good stead for the challenges facing him at Sunderland.

Ross said: “I think there’s a certain synergy between the two jobs in terms of the timing and circumstances around them.

“How you approach things in situations like those, there has to be an adaptability and a flexibility but there also has to be consistency in your approach.

“Every job I’ve taken on has been in difficult circumstances, so it has always been around turning the mood around, creating that optimism and positivity.

“If you get that right on the pitch than hopefully it spreads to the stands and that is when you become a real collective.

“It is a brilliant opportunity. A challenge, and there are absolutely no guarantees.

“It is easy to sit here and give soundbites but it is certainly very exciting.

“I’ll be relentless in my work and I think we have a good starting point.”