Revealed! Who Sunderland fans voted August's player of the month

Sunderland fans have voted new signing Chris Maguire their player of the month.

Sunderland won four of their five league fixtures in August, propelling Jack Ross' side to second in the table.

Magurie, who arrived from Bury in the summer, has started every league game for the Black Cats this campaign, while scoring in the victories over Scunthorpe and Gillingham.

And in yesterday's Echo poll, which received over 1,100 responses, 28 per cent of fans voted for Maguire, 29, as their player of the month.

Lynden Gooch, who scored a dramatic winner against Charlton on the opening day, finished second with 22 per cent, while top scorer Josh Maja ended up third with 19 per cent.

August saw the Black Cats win three games in a single calendar month for the first time since 2007, when Roy Keane was their manager.

Sunderland scored twelve goals in August, and you can vote for your goal of the month in today's poll.

