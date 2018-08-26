Revealed! What Jack Ross told Sunderland players at half-time to inspire comeback at AFC Wimbledon

Three wins in six days, two victories back-to-back away from home and nine points in the bag.

It has been a superb week for Jack Ross and his Sunderland side, with the Black Cats moving up to second and into an automatic promotion spot in League One.

It has been far from easy though and Sunderland have had to work extremely hard in the two away days at Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon to ensure they returned to Wearside with maximum points.

Twice they have had to come from behind and that character has pleased Ross as his new-look side find their rhythm in the third tier.

At Kingsmeadow, Sunderland were second best in a poor first half showing, comfortably their worst of the season to date.

Slowly but surely Sunderland fought their way back into the game, Lee Cattermole's second half brace cancelling out Joe Pigott's superb ninth-minute volley.

The character, spirit and resilience on show delighted Ross, who reflected: "I think already in a short space of time we've shown really good character on different occasions and that was a a big one.

"We challenged them at half-time – 'Can you go and win a game having been behind at half-time?'

"When you do that, I know as a player, emotionally it's a really good way to win a game. They'll travel home in a really good frame of mind.

“It's been a good start for us because we've won in different ways as well and we're going to have to do that, particularly away from home."

It has been a productive week for the Black Cats, the players now able to take a breather before the visit of Oxford United to the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Reflecting on the past seven days, Ross said: "I couldn't be happier in that sense. I think you would always take wins in any circumstances.

"I always reflect on games anyway and there were aspects I wasn't happy with, things we need to do better, but you should have that all the time, regardless of how you win.

“Wednesday was no different even though the scoreline was more comfortable.

“For the whole group it's been challenging because although we've been based down here it was pretty sterile.

"You don’t give them a lot of downtime and there was a lot of prepping for the game.

"The good thing is the group are enjoying being in each other's company at the moment and it's nice for them to get to the end of the week with another three points and have a little bit of a break before they come back in to prepare for Oxford."