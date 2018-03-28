Revealed! Verdict on the five Sunderland players facing uncertain futures

Fans have had their say on the futures of the five Sunderland players in the final months of their contracts.

Sunderland have five senior players out of contract this summer; skipper John O'Shea, Marc Wilson, Billy Jones, Darron Gibson and Kazenga LuaLua.

Sunderland defender Marc Wilson.

Chris Coleman has said no decisions on their futures will be made until the end of the season, with the club battling for Championship survival.

We asked supporters which - if any - of the players deserved a new deal and there was a big response.

John O'Shea:

We asked fans whether O'Shea was worthy of a new deal, whether his best days were behind him or whether he should be handed a coaching contract.

Just six per cent voted for the experience skipper to be given a new playing contract, with 57 per cent saying he shouldn't and 37 per cent in favour of him staying on but as a coach.

Marc Wilson:

Signed last summer, the defender has only made 15 appearances for Sunderland. Hampered by injuries, Wilson has struggled to make any kind of impact on Wearside.

We asked supporters whether he was worthy of a new deal and 87 per cent said he shouldn't be offered a new contract. Just 13 per cent wanted to see him remain on Wearside.

Billy Jones:

The right-back has been at Sunderland for four seasons but is out of contract this summer and just 15 per cent wanted to see him handed a new contract.

An overwhelming 85 per cent of Sunderland fans said injuries and poor form were reasons not to offer him an extended stay.

Darron Gibson:

The vote was also overwhelming when it came to Darron Gibson. The midfielder, currently suspended by Sunderland AFC after being charged with driving with excess alcohol, is also out of contract this summer.

Nine out of 10 supporters (88 per cent) didn't want to see Gibson handed a new contract, with just 12 per cent in favour of him staying.

Kazenga LuaLua:

The vote was much more evenly split when it came to January signing LuaLua. His permanent short-term deal runs out in the summer.

48 per cent of Sunderland fans said he'd shown enough promise in his four sub appearances so far to suggest he is worthy of a new deal, with 52 per cent saying he has too many injury problems and the squad needs a reboot in the summer.