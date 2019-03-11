Revealed! The three changes Sunderland should make at Barnsley - according to supporters

Sunderland fans think their side should make THREE changes at Barnsley on Tuesday evening

Jack Ross could be facing some major selection dilemmas ahead of the trip to Barnsley - and fans have suggested what the Sunderland chief should do.

After a bruising draw at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, the Black Cats could be without several key players for the trip to Oakwell. Ross will definitely be without skipper George Honeyman after he was shown red at Adams Park, while there are doubts over Tom Flanagan and Duncan Watmore after the pair picked up knocks. And with that in mind, Sunderland fans have suggested that the side should make THREE changes ahead of the clash with Barnsley - a game which could prove pivotal in the race for promotion. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the side supporters voted to field for the trip to South Yorkshire:

No surprises here - 96% of supporters voted for the Scot to yet again start between the sticks in the crunch clash.

1. GK: Jon McLaughlin

The fans' favourite has made the right-back spot his own in recent weeks, and 71% of fans want to see him continue his fine form at Barnsley.

2. RB: Luke O'Nien

The Costa Rican international hasn't played since a move to West Brom fell through, but 53% of supporters want to see him handed a recall at Oakwell.

3. LB: Bryan Oviedo

With Tom Flanagan an injury doubt, 58% of supporters are keen to see Baldwin handed a start at the centre of defence.

4. CB: Jack Baldwin

