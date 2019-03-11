Revealed! The three changes Sunderland should make at Barnsley - according to supporters
Jack Ross could be facing some major selection dilemmas ahead of the trip to Barnsley - and fans have suggested what the Sunderland chief should do.
After a bruising draw at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, the Black Cats could be without several key players for the trip to Oakwell. Ross will definitely be without skipper George Honeyman after he was shown red at Adams Park, while there are doubts over Tom Flanagan and Duncan Watmore after the pair picked up knocks. And with that in mind, Sunderland fans have suggested that the side should make THREE changes ahead of the clash with Barnsley - a game which could prove pivotal in the race for promotion. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the side supporters voted to field for the trip to South Yorkshire:
1. GK: Jon McLaughlin
No surprises here - 96% of supporters voted for the Scot to yet again start between the sticks in the crunch clash.