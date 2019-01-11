Revealed! The Sunderland star who is the biggest match-winner in League One - and the Luton defender who is bad luck charm

Sunderland manager Jack Ross has a number of influential players at his disposal - but the stats show that one man in particular is key to their success this season.

Chris Maguire has shown he is justifying the crown on his head after being christened 'The King' by Balck Cats supporters.

Maguire, signed from Bury last summer, has become an instant fans' favourite at the Stadium of Light, where he has scored crackers along the way.

From his stunning strikes against Burton Albion and Southend United to being a wind-up merchant, the 29-year-old is a vital part of the Sunderland squad.

And research has shown Maguire is in fact the biggest match-winner in League One.

Courtesy of data from Bwin, Maguire's presence in Jack Ross' starting XI is most influential in the division as figures show the Black Cats win 19% more games when he features (75% v 57%).

And while Maguire grabs one of the most standout individual statistics, Sunderland as whole has another going well in their favour.

The ability to never know when your beaten is often what makes a successful promotion candidate, and Ross' side are highlighted as showing the greatest resilience in the division.

Falling behind in 11 of their 25 matches this term, the Black Cats have won more points from losing positions than any other side when falling behind - collecting 17 points.

Ross will be hoping Maguire and co can emulate similar success when they host second place Luton Town on Saturday as a win will propel them into the automatic promotion places.

But when the team's are announced at 2pm on Saturday afternoon, look out for the name Dan Potts on the Hatters team sheet.

The Hatters defender discovered to be League One's bad luck charm as Luton win 22% less games (39% vs. 60%) when Potts is in the team.