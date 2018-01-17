Revealed! The striker hundreds of Sunderland fans want Martin Bain to sign

Have your say

Sunderland fans have been voting in force as to which striker they'd like the club to sign - and the result was unanimous.

The Black Cats have been linked with a host of names as manager Chris Coleman and chief executive Martin Bain step up their search for reinforcements.

With youngsters Josh Maja and Joel Asoro the only two forwards in the first-team squad after the departures of Lewis Grabban and James Vaughan, it is now desperation time for Sunderland ahead of Saturday's crunch six-pointer with fellow Championship strugglers Hull City.

We asked Echo readers which striker out of three names linked with the club - Jonathan Walters, Ashley Fletcher and Chris Martin - they would rather the club signed.

More than 1700 votes were cast, and the overwhelming favourite was Burnley man Walters with 62%.

Read Sean Dyche's response when asked if Walters will be joining Sunderland this month

Derby County striker Martin was second, with 28%, while Middlesbrough's out-of-favour frontman Fletcher received just 10% of the votes.

Bain is hoping to tie up a loan deal for a striker before the weekend, while Sunderland are also still hopeful of signing Liverpool attacking midfielder Ben Woodburn.

For all the latest SAFC transfer news, click here.