The popular long-running franchise encourages the player to step into the shoes of a real manager in a living, breathing football world.

In Football Manager the fate of your club rests with you.

And users will be provided with real-world insights and new gameplay mechanics combine to deliver dynamic, true-to-life experiences with greater levels of drama, depth and control in the latest edition of the game.

New features include a revamped matchday engine and sweeping changes to the pressing system unlock new levels of realism and smarter decision making whilst a wealth of AI improvements have added to the enhanced authenticity of the various passages of play.

Further additions push football realism to greater levels, drawing real-world insights to create a simulation experience that continues to blur the lines between the professional game and the living, breathing game world.

Here, though, we take a look at how the League One table will look come the end of the season and where Sunderland will finish under Lee Johnson according to a simulation using Football Manager 2020:

1. 24th - Morecambe - Relegated Morecambe are predicted to finish 24th in League One with 30 points by a simulation carried out on Football Manager 2022. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2. 23rd - Fleetwood Town - Relegated Fleetwood are predicted to finish 23rd in League One with 41 points by a simulation carried out on Football Manager 2022. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. 22nd - Cambridge United - Relegated Cambridge are predicted to finish 22nd in League One with 43 points by a simulation carried out on Football Manager 2022. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. 21st - Cheltenham Town - Relegated Cheltenham are predicted to finish 21st in League One with 43 points by a simulation carried out on Football Manager 2022. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales