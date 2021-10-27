Lee Johnson

Revealed: The position Sunderland, Portsmouth and Wigan will finish in League One - according to Football Manager 2022

It is the most wonderful time of the year for some football gamers with the release of the Football Manager 2022 Beta dominating social media at the moment.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 7:57 am

The popular long-running franchise encourages the player to step into the shoes of a real manager in a living, breathing football world.

In Football Manager the fate of your club rests with you.

And users will be provided with real-world insights and new gameplay mechanics combine to deliver dynamic, true-to-life experiences with greater levels of drama, depth and control in the latest edition of the game.

New features include a revamped matchday engine and sweeping changes to the pressing system unlock new levels of realism and smarter decision making whilst a wealth of AI improvements have added to the enhanced authenticity of the various passages of play.

Further additions push football realism to greater levels, drawing real-world insights to create a simulation experience that continues to blur the lines between the professional game and the living, breathing game world.

Here, though, we take a look at how the League One table will look come the end of the season and where Sunderland will finish under Lee Johnson according to a simulation using Football Manager 2020:

1. 24th - Morecambe - Relegated

Morecambe are predicted to finish 24th in League One with 30 points by a simulation carried out on Football Manager 2022.

2. 23rd - Fleetwood Town - Relegated

Fleetwood are predicted to finish 23rd in League One with 41 points by a simulation carried out on Football Manager 2022.

3. 22nd - Cambridge United - Relegated

Cambridge are predicted to finish 22nd in League One with 43 points by a simulation carried out on Football Manager 2022.

4. 21st - Cheltenham Town - Relegated

Cheltenham are predicted to finish 21st in League One with 43 points by a simulation carried out on Football Manager 2022.

