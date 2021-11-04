Corry Evans

After a good start to the season, Sunderland have lost their last three League One games against Charlton Athletic, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday by an aggregate score of 9-1.

And head coach Johnson has been troubled by injuries with Nathan Broadhead, Corry Evans, Dennis Cirkin, Callum Doyle, Lunden Gooch, Niall Huggins and Denver Hume all missing games this season.

But who has played the most minutes for Sunderland so far this campaign? Here, we take a look at EVERY member of Johnson’s squad:

The striker has played one minute in League One for Sunderland under Lee Johnson so far this season.

The attacker has played 14 minutes in League One for Sunderland under Lee Johnson so far this season.

The defender has played 25 minutes in League One for Sunderland under Lee Johnson so far this season.

The defender has played 35 minutes in League One for Sunderland under Lee Johnson so far this season.

The defender has played 114 minutes in League One for Sunderland under Lee Johnson so far this season.

The attacker has played 153 minutes in League One for Sunderland under Lee Johnson so far this season.

The goalkeeper has played 180 minutes in League One for Sunderland under Lee Johnson so far this season.

The attacker has played 235 minutes in League One for Sunderland under Lee Johnson so far this season.

The defender has played 389 minutes in League One for Sunderland under Lee Johnson so far this season.

The goalkeeper has played 270 minutes in League One for Sunderland under Lee Johnson so far this season.

The midfielder has played 470 minutes in League One for Sunderland under Lee Johnson so far this season.

The attacker has played 550 minutes in League One for Sunderland under Lee Johnson so far this season.

The midfielder has played 493 minutes in League One for Sunderland under Lee Johnson so far this season.

The attacker has played 746 minutes in League One for Sunderland under Lee Johnson so far this season.

The midfielder has played 815 minutes in League One for Sunderland under Lee Johnson so far this season.

The goalkeeper has played 900 minutes in League One for Sunderland under Lee Johnson so far this season.

The attacker has played 945 minutes in League One for Sunderland under Lee Johnson so far this season.

The defender has played 1010 minutes in League One for Sunderland under Lee Johnson so far this season.

The midfielder has played 1128 minutes in League One for Sunderland under Lee Johnson so far this season.

The defender has played 1213 minutes in League One for Sunderland under Lee Johnson so far this season.

The midfielder has played 1216 minutes in League One for Sunderland under Lee Johnson so far this season.

The defender has played 1226 minutes in League One for Sunderland under Lee Johnson so far this season.

The striker has played 1334 minutes in League One for Sunderland under Lee Johnson so far this season.