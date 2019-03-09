Revealed! The key numbers and stats behind Sunderland's most influential player this season

With Jack Ross' side continuing to push for automatic promotion from League One, keeping a constant stream of goals flowing will naturally be key as they aim to keep the pressure on Luton and Barnsley. But which players has proved to be most important to the club's goalscoring prowess so far this campaign? Using data from Wyscout S.p.a, we've looked at which players have had the most attacking impact by combining their goals and assists for the season. Scroll down and click through the pages to see which Sunderland players have been involved in the most goals so far this season:

1. Jack Baldwin (involved in 1 goal) The centre back has scored once and failed to provide an assist this campaign.

2. Tom Flanagan (involved in 1 goal) Similarly to his defensive partner, Flanagan has found the net once while not yet providing an assist.

3. Glenn Loovens (involved in 1 goal) The Dutch defender is yet to score in a Sunderland shirt, but did lay on a solitary assist earlier this season.

4. Jimmy Dunne (involved in 1 goal) The Burnley loanee netted away at Oxford in his one involvement in a goal since joining the club.

