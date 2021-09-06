The multi-million dollar Italian company supports football scouting, match analysis and transfer dynamics and provides information and reports to professional clubs and media outlets.

Sunderland won 3-1 against Wycombe Wanderers at the Stadium of Light recently and defeated Blackpool in the Carabao Cup.

Lee Johnson has added nine first-team players to his squad during the summer transfer window.

Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins have all arrived at the Stadium of Light.

And those arrivals were boosted by German duo Ron-Thorbert Hoffmann and Leon Dajaku.

Note: Wyscout only provided market valuations for 12 players in Lee Johnson's squad.

