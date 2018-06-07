Revealed! The fee Sunderland will receive for Torino-bound Didier Ndong

Didier Ndong is on the verge of completing his move to Torino after Sunderland accepted a bid for the midfielder.

The Echo understands the fee that has been accepted is 7.5million euros, which works out at about £6.6million.

Didier Ndong.

Ndong, the club's record signing, is now free to discuss personal terms with the Italian club who play in Serie A.

Sunderland executive director Charlie Methven told the Echo: "I can confirm the club have accepted a fee for Didier Ndong."

The 23-year-old midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Premier League Watford but didn't play a single minute for the Hornets.

The Gabon international is the first big-name departure from Sunderland this summer as the club looks to rebuild under new owner Stewart Donald ahead of the League One campaign.

There was also strong interest from newly promoted Cardiff City in Ndong but Sunderland have accepted the bid from Torino and the midfielder is heading to Serie A, subject to personal terms being agreed.

Ndong signed for Sunderland in the summer of 2016 for a club record fee of £13.6million from French side Lorient.

He became a regular under David Moyes as Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League and he started last season in the Sunderland side under Simon Grayson and then Chris Coleman.

Ndong made 22 Sunderland appearances in the first half of 2017-18 before being shipped out on loan to Watford.