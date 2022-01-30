Sunderland announced that head coach Lee Johnson has left the club with immediate effect on Sunday night.

Johnson’s assistant Jamie McAllister has also departed the League One club, who are currently third following the 6-0 thrashing against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said: “I would like to thank Lee for his commitment and endeavour over the past 14 months.

"We regret that we have had to take this decision, but felt immediate change was needed. We firmly believe that this is in the best interests of Sunderland AFC as we strive to earn promotion this season.

“Lee and Jamie will always be welcome at the Stadium of Light and they depart with our best wishes.”

The club also stated that the process to appoint a new head coach will begin immediately and stated that a further update regarding the club’s interim coaching set-up will be communicated to supporters shortly.

But who are the early names in the frame to replace Johnson at Sunderland? Here, we take a look:

1. Neil Warnock The former Middlesbrough man has joked that he'd like a short-term final job until the end of the season. Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA Photo Sales

2. Alex Neil Alex Neil is out of work having left Preston North End in March 2021. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Danny Cowley The Portsmouth coach would likely fit the bill in terms of slotting into the structure already in place at the Academy of Light. Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

4. Paul Cook Paul Cook was most recently at Ipswich Town before his dismissal but has won promotion from League One previously with Wigan Athletic. Photo: James Baylis - AMA Photo Sales