Revealed: The chances of Sunderland beating Cheltenham Town in League One - according to 'data experts'
Sunderland face Cheltenham Town in League One on Tuesday.
That’s after the Wearsiders lost their last two league games 6-0 away to Bolton Wanderers and 2-1 at home to Doncaster Rovers.
The club remains on the hunt for a new head coach following the sacking of Lee Johnson last week.
But what chances do Sunderland have of turning their form around on the road?
Well, according to data experts FiveThirtyEight, Sunderland have a 52 per cent chance of beating Cheltenham Town on Tuesday.
Cheltenham have a 25 per cent chance of winning the fixture with the draw rated at a 23 per cent likelihood.
These predictions aren’t always correct, however!
The Black Cats were said to have a 76 per cent chance of beating bottom-placed Doncaster Rovers on Saturday by FiveThirtyEight.
But Sunderland were defeated 2-1 at the Stadium of Light in an embarrassing result after going 2-0 down in the first half.