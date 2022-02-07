That’s after the Wearsiders lost their last two league games 6-0 away to Bolton Wanderers and 2-1 at home to Doncaster Rovers.

The club remains on the hunt for a new head coach following the sacking of Lee Johnson last week.

But what chances do Sunderland have of turning their form around on the road?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland's interim coaching team.

Well, according to data experts FiveThirtyEight, Sunderland have a 52 per cent chance of beating Cheltenham Town on Tuesday.

Cheltenham have a 25 per cent chance of winning the fixture with the draw rated at a 23 per cent likelihood.

These predictions aren’t always correct, however!

The Black Cats were said to have a 76 per cent chance of beating bottom-placed Doncaster Rovers on Saturday by FiveThirtyEight.

But Sunderland were defeated 2-1 at the Stadium of Light in an embarrassing result after going 2-0 down in the first half.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.