After the Wearsiders’ penalty win at Loftus Road against QPR, we take a look at what Sunderland have earned from the competition so far:

Sunderland and other clubs competing in the Carabao Cup won’t pocket any prize money until the semi-final stage, where teams earn £25,000 each for reaching the last four.

It is worth noting, though, that in the Carabao Cup, each club receives 45 percent of the gate money from all matches, with the remaining 10 percent heading to the EFL.

Sunderland netted around £22,000 from the game against Port Vale in the first round.

The attendance at Bloomfield Road against Blackpool in the next round was 5,756 with the average ticket price roughly £15 for the clash.

That means Sunderland and Blackpool netted somewhere in the region of £38,000 each with the EFL taking home around £8,500.

6511 watched Sunderland win in the next round against Wigan at the DW Stadium with tickets again priced at around £15.

That’s around £9,800 for the EFL and approximately £44,100 each for Wigan and Sunderland.

The Black Cats also earned £103,500 following their win against QPR with the EFL taking home around £23,000.

In total, Sunderland have pocketed approximately £208,000 from their two Carabao Cup wins so far.

There’s also money to be made in facility fees, which are given to clubs who have games selected for television.

None of Sunderland’s games so far have been selected for television but teams that did welcome cameras in rounds one and two scooped £75,000 and £100,000 each respectively,

The facility fee offered to clubs with games shown on television increases to £125,000 through rounds three to five.

Sunderland will only pocket that money if one of their games is picked to be shown on TV.

The draw for the quarter final will be made on Satuday morning.

Carabao Cup prize money round-by-round breakdown:

First-round winners: £0

Second-round winners: £0

Third-round winners: £0

Fourth round winners: £0

Quarter-finalists: £0

Semi-finalists: £25,000

Runners-up: £50,000

Final winners: £100,000

