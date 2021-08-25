With Lee Johnson’s men set to take their place in the draw for the next round we take a look at how much the Wearsiders have earned so far:

The Black Cats and other second-round winning clubs in the Carabao Cup won’t pocket any prize money.

Indeed, even if Sunderland come through the next round of the competition, the Wearsiders still won’t earn a penny in prize money.

The Carabao Cup doesn’t offer any prize money until the semi-final stage, where clubs will earn £25,000 for reaching the last four.

But it is worth noting that in the Carabao Cup, each club receives 45% of the gate money from all matches, with the remaining 10% heading to the EFL.

Sunderland netted around £22,000 from the game against Port Vale in the first round.

The attendance last night at Bloomfield Road against Blackpool was 5,756 with the average ticket price roughly £15 for the clash.

That means Sunderland and Blackpool netted somewhere in the region of £38,000 each with the EFL taking home around £8,500.

In total, Sunderland have pocketed approximately £60,000 from their two Carabao Cup wins so far.

Sunderland could be set for a bigger windfall if they draw a club with a big stadium capacity or have a good run of home draws at the Stadium of Light.

There’s also money to be made in facility fees, which are given to clubs who have games selected for television.

Sunderland’s games against Port Vale and Blackpool were not selected for television but teams that did welcome cameras in rounds one and two scooped £75,000 and £100,000 each respectively,

The facility fee offered to clubs with games shown on television increases to £125,000 through rounds three to five.

But Sunderland will only pocket that money if one of their games is picked to be shown on TV.

Carabao Cup prize money round-by-round breakdown:

First-round winners: £0

Second-round winners: £0

Third-round winners: £0

Fourth round winners: £0

Quarter-finalists: £0

Semi-finalists: £25,000

Runners-up: £50,000

Final winners: £100,000

