Revealed: The agent fee figures that show a big drop for Sunderland but one of the biggest commitments outside the Premier League

Have your say

Sunderland's spend on agent fees dropped by almost £1.5 million following their relegation to League One.

Figures released by the FA showed that the Black Cats spent £2,873,033 in the period between 1 February 2018 and 31 January 2019.

That is down from £4,370,897 in the previous twelve months, a year in which Aston Villa were the only Championship side to have spent more.

Sunderland's spend is by far the biggest in League One, with fellow relegated side Barnsley the next biggest spenders on £428,580.

Wycombe Wanderers spent the least, a paltry £19,500.

The figures show Sunderland still to be one of the biggest spenders outside the Premier League.

Only five teams in the Championship spent more, including the three sides to be relegated from the top tier last season.

The list of transactions in that time covers Sunderland's exhaustive rebuild after relegation, signing a host of players over two windows.

Crucially, however, it also covers the complex process that followed a number of players who left the club.

The fees paid include the departures of Wahbi Khazri, Jack Rodwell and Darron Gibson.

Contract extension for Ethan Robson and Lynden Gooch, as well as a first professional deal for Bali Mumba, are also covered.