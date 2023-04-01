Which Sunderland player is regarded as one of the Championship’s ‘most creative’ players?

The Black Cats have had to deal with injury problems to their front line all season with Ross Stewart managing just 13 league appearances all campaign. These injury worries mean Sunderland’s creative players have had huge responsibilities to shoulder to create chances in attacking areas.

Fresh research from Bet Victor analysed the performance of every player using two key performance metrics: chances created per 90 and expected assists (xA) per 90. These metrics were combined into a unique ‘Creator Rating’, which considers both the frequency and quality of chances being made by every player this season.

Here, using data provided by Bet Victor, we take a look at the top 17 ‘most creative’ players in the Championship this season and see where Sunderland’s representative ranks among their rivals.

Do these results surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1 . Nahki Wells Creator rating = 8.03 Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

2 . Danel Sinani Creator rating = 8.06 Photo: Tom Dulat Photo Sales

3 . Duane Holmes Creator rating = 8.22 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

4 . Vakoun Issouf Bayo Creator rating = 8.27 Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales