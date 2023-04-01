News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
The Championship's most creative players have been revealed - but where does Sunderland's representative rank? (Picture by FRANK REID)
The Championship's most creative players have been revealed - but where does Sunderland's representative rank? (Picture by FRANK REID)
The Championship's most creative players have been revealed - but where does Sunderland's representative rank? (Picture by FRANK REID)

Revealed! The 17 ‘most creative’ Championship players - including Sunderland and Middlesrough stars: gallery

Which Sunderland player is regarded as one of the Championship’s ‘most creative’ players?

By Joe Buck
Published 1st Apr 2023, 17:02 BST

The Black Cats have had to deal with injury problems to their front line all season with Ross Stewart managing just 13 league appearances all campaign. These injury worries mean Sunderland’s creative players have had huge responsibilities to shoulder to create chances in attacking areas.

Fresh research from Bet Victor analysed the performance of every player using two key performance metrics: chances created per 90 and expected assists (xA) per 90. These metrics were combined into a unique ‘Creator Rating’, which considers both the frequency and quality of chances being made by every player this season.

Here, using data provided by Bet Victor, we take a look at the top 17 ‘most creative’ players in the Championship this season and see where Sunderland’s representative ranks among their rivals.

Do these results surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Creator rating = 8.03

1. Nahki Wells

Creator rating = 8.03 Photo: Alex Burstow

Photo Sales
Creator rating = 8.06

2. Danel Sinani

Creator rating = 8.06 Photo: Tom Dulat

Photo Sales
Creator rating = 8.22

3. Duane Holmes

Creator rating = 8.22 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales
Creator rating = 8.27

4. Vakoun Issouf Bayo

Creator rating = 8.27 Photo: Richard Heathcote

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
SunderlandRoss Stewart