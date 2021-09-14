Stewart has made an excellent start to the season too, scoring four goals in five league appearances.

“It’s credit to the midfielders in seeing those passes,” replied Stewart when asked about the support he’s receiving. “But I also think it’s down to how we play with the high press.

“When we win the ball back high up, it’s easier for these guys to see the through balls, not only to myself, but also to Goochy, Geads and Embo.

“They’re making really good forward runs as well, and I think with all of that combined with the style in which the gaffer is trying to get us to play, it’s a really attacking team.

“That’s how we want to be, and I think you’ve seen that in large spells. It’s been a really good start.

Asked if he’s set a target for this season, Stewart said: “Target setting for a striker, the first one for me is always, ‘Can I get to double digits?’ Then if I get there, can I go on and add more?"

“It’s been a really good start for me, and it’s been a really good start for the team. Whether it’s me scoring, or Embo or Geads or Gooch, as long as we’re winning games, we’ll be happy.”

But what are the odds of Stewart winning the golden boot in League one compared to his rivals? Here we take a look at the field:

