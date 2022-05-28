Loading...
BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 17: A general view of the Sky Bet EFL Puma Hi-Vis match ball prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion at Oakwell Stadium on December 17, 2021 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Revealed: Sunderland's stunning promotion chances compared to Cardiff City, Swansea City and Middlesbrough

Sunderland are finally in the Championship – but what price are the Black Cats to gain back-to-back promotions?

By James Copley
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 11:09 am

The Black Cats secured promotion against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium in the League One play-off final last weekend.

Goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart were enough to hand Alex Neil’s side a memorable win in London.

But talk has already turned to next season, which will be Sunderland’s first in the second tier for four years.

Much is still up in the air. It is not known whether Neil will continue as manager. The club are also set to release its retained list this week too.

Despite that, however, SkyBet are offering early odds on Sunderland and their rivals’ chances of winning promotion to the Premier League at the end of the 2023/23 campaign.

Here are the odds on Sunderland are their rivals in full, courtesy of bookmakers SkyBet:

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

1. Rotherham United

Rotherham are priced at 16/1 to win promotion to the Premier League from the Championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, according to SkyBet.

Photo: Henry Browne

2. Reading

Reading are priced at 12/1 to win promotion to the Premier League from the Championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, according to SkyBet.

Photo: Alex Burstow

3. Preston North End

Preston are priced at 12/1 to win promotion to the Premier League from the Championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, according to SkyBet.

Photo: Lewis Storey

4. Bristol City

Bristol City are priced at 12/1 to win promotion to the Premier League from the Championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, according to SkyBet.

Photo: Jan Kruger

