Lee Johnson’s side are seven games into their quest to achieve promotion back to the Championship and now you can try and earn promotion with the Black Cats yourself on the new FIFA game.

With a number of new signings in Sunderland's squad including Leon Dajaku, Alex Pritchard and Corry Evans find out here who tops the Black Cats rankings with an overall rating of 70.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.

1. WIGAN, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Aiden McGeady of Sunderland runs with the ball during the Sky Bet League One match between Wigan Athletic and Sunderland at DW Stadium on April 13, 2021 in Wigan, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Sunderland's FIFA rankings havebeen revealed (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

2. Anthony Patterson – 53 Young goalkeeper Patterson earned himself a spot in Lee Johnson’s side this season before the arrival of Ron-Thorben Hoffmann and with a 53 rating he may be your backup with a view to career mode development. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3. Benjamin Kimpioka – 53 Listed as a right winger in game mode Kimpioka’s pace is the standout attribute in his 53 overall rating. The Swedish international has spent a lot of time out on loan recently but will you include him in your side? (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

4. Elliot Embleton – 60 Black Cats fans were delighted when Embleton returned to the club this summer following another successful loan spell. The central attacking midfielder comes in with a 60 overall rating after helping Blackpool earn promotion to the Championship. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales