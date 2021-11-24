Sunderland were denied back-to-back league victories by a spirited Shrewsbury side at The Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium.

After taking the lead through Alex Pritchard’s excellent strike and playing the second half against 10 men following David Davis’ red card, there can be few excuses for the Black Cats.

Sunderland remain sixth in the League One table but missed the chance to close the gap on the automatic promotion places.

But where are Sunderland sitting in the form table? Here, we take a look:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Rotherham United Record during the last six games played in League One... won: four, drawn: two, lost zero. Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

2. Charlton Athletic Record during the last six games played in League One... won: four, drawn: two, lost zero. Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

3. Portsmouth Record during the last six games played in League One... won: four, drawn: two, lost zero. Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales

4. Oxford United Record during the last six games played in League One... won: four, drawn: one, lost one. Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales