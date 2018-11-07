Revealed! Sunderland's potential FA Cup cash boost

In previous years the financial incentives of a good FA Cup run would have meant little to Sunderland.

Compared to the bumper Premier League TV deals, the money being offered for reaching the latter stages of the competition is minimal for those in the top-tier.

FA Cup trophy.

But while the Black Cats are plying their trade in League One, the financial boost they could receive from the cup competitions shouldn't be dismissed.

As executive director Charlie Methven pointed out, Sunderland could significantly benefit if Jack Ross' side are successful in the FA Cup or Checkatrade Trophy this campaign.

"These things do start to matter, including things like whether you’re going to get on TV or not," said Methven.

“That’s the reality once you’re outside of the Premier League and your revenue base is something like £20million, which is actually pretty high.”

Sunderland travel to Port Vale in the FA Cup first round on Sunday (2:30pm kick-off), and will pocket £36,000 if they progress.

The Black Cats will also gain extra funds for the game being broadcast live on BT Sport 1, with both clubs receiving £75,000 as a result.

It is the first time in three decades that the Black Cats will enter the competition at the first round stage, and the rewards for reaching the third round could be valuable.

Not only would Sunderland's prize money rise to £54,000, but they would also stand a chance of being drawn against top-flight opponents and clinching a lucrative televised fixture.

If the Black Cats went even further, their prize money would exceed the five-figure mark.

Here's a breakdown of how much money Sunderland could earn in this year's competition.

First Round Proper winners - £36,000

Second Round Proper winners - £54,000

Third Round Proper winners - £135,500

Fourth Round Proper winners - £180,000

Fifth Round Proper winners - £360,000

Quarter-Final winners - £720,000

Semi-Final winners - £1,800,000

Semi-Final losers - £900,000

Final runners-up -£1,800,000

Final winners - £3,600,000