Lee Johnson’s side have added Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard and Callum Doyle to their ranks so far with Like O’Nien and Aiden McGeady also penning new deals at the Stadium of Light.

The likes of Max Power, Grant Leadbitter, Dylan McFadzean Josh Scowen and Charlie Wyke have all left Wearside with speculation swirling surrounding the departure of defender Bailey Wright to Wigan Athletic.

That has left supporters concerned with the limited senior options in Sunderland's defensive ranks.

Speaking to The Echo, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has strongly suggested a departure would only be considered if the squad could be strengthened further.

"I’d always say not to get too concerned about speculation," Speakman said.

"What I would say is I hope there’ll be a confidence that we won’t let a player go unless it’s in a situation that suits the football club.

"We’re well blessed because we’ve got a lot of players who would complement squads in the Championship and League One, and so there will be interest in them.

"When you’ve got players coming into the final year of their deal, there will naturally be interest.

"We’ll work on a case-by-case basis, and be flexible enough to deal with any changes we need to make.

"But we’re trying to build a stronger squad, not a weaker squad."

But what are the Black Cats’ chances of promotion to the Championship as winners of League One at the fourth time of asking? Here, we take a look:

1. Morecambe Morecambe are priced at 150/1 to gain promotion to the Championship as winners, according to Betfair. Photo: Alex Livesey Buy photo

2. Cambridge United Cambridge are priced at 90/1 to gain promotion to the Championship as winners, according to Betfair. Photo: Pete Norton Buy photo

3. Cheltenham Cheltenham are priced at 75/1 to gain promotion to the Championship as winners, according to Betfair. Photo: Warren Little Buy photo

4. AFC Wimbledon AFC Wimbledon are priced at 45/1 to gain promotion to the Championship as winners, according to Betfair. Photo: Jacques Feeney Buy photo