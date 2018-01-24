Revealed! Sunderland fans on whether club should abandon bid for Derby County striker Chris Martin

Sunderland are being made to wait for an answer in their pursuit of Derby County striker Chris Martin - and seven out of ten fans think the club should abandon the deal.

Follow our live Sunderland AFC blog here:

Sunderland may not find out until the end of the week if their pursuit of Martin has been successful, with the striker currently in Dubai with the rest of the Derby squad, taking part in warm-weather training.

The Rams’ squad is not due back in the country until tomorrow, with Martin mulling over his decision whether to join Sunderland.

We asked fans whether Sunderland should abandon their bid to sign Chris Martin this month - and 71 per cent of the 1,058 fans that responded to our online poll thought they should arguing if he has to think about it then he's not fully committed.

Meanwhile, 29 per cent of fans believed Sunderland should continue the pursuit as he is exactly what the team needs and the club has to bide its time.

