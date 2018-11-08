Revealed! Sunderland fans have say on potential Max Power recall against Port Vale

Have your say

Sunderland fans would like to see Max Power make his long-anticipated return against Port Vale this weekend - but not everyone is convinced.

The 25-year-old midfielder is available for selection again, after serving a four-game suspension for his red card against Bradford last month.

Sunderland will travel to Vale Park for their FA Cup first round clash on Sunday, and we asked Echo readers to vote whether Power should be recalled.

More than 1,300 fans had their say, with 59 per cent voting that Power should be selected.

Power has become a popular figure on Wearside after signing for the Black Cats from Wigan in the summer.

He has made eight appearances and scored two goals for Sunderland - against Scunthorpe and Gillingham back in August.

But the midfielder has missed a total of nine games, including cup fixtures, through suspension, following his red cards against Oxford and Bradford.

Power has sat out Sunderland's last five matches, including the Checkatrade Trophy victory over Carlisle, as a result of his dismissal at Valley Parade.

Lee Cattermole and Dylan McGeouch have been deployed in central midfield in Power's absence.