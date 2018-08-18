Revealed! Sunderland fans have say on Lee Cattermole's future

Sunderland fans are torn over the future of experienced midfielder Lee Cattermole.

Cattermole’s future has been the subject of intense discussion this summer.

Lee Cattermole in action against Sheffield Wednesday.

Sunderland are open to offers for Cattermole whose high wages are significant, but manager Jack Ross has insisted all summer that he will use him if he stays.

We asked Echo readers on our live SAFC blog whether they would keep Cattermole at Sunderland - and we had a huge response.

More than 1,300 fans had their say, with the vote split right down the middle. See the result of the poll and have your say here:

Half of Sunderland fans wanted him to stay, with the other half keen to see him depart Wearside this summer.

Echo readers have their say.

Cattermole, 30, was dropped from the squad altogether for the opening day win over Charlton Athletic but returned for the draw at Luton, coming off the bench.

He started and played well in the Carabao Cup exit to Sheffield Wednesday on Thursday night and is in contention to start against Scunthorpe United on Sunday.

Cattermole got a rousing reception when he was subbed against Sheff Wed and Ross was pleased the Sunderland support showed their appreciation.

Ross said: "From day one in pre-season, I have taken him as I found him, like every player in the squad.

“His attitude and his approach to training and his response to what my staff and I have asked him to do has been terrific, I have enjoyed working with him.

“The other things that go with it is nothing to do with me and not Lee’s fault, either,” he added.

“The one thing about him is he genuinely wants this club to do well. I was pleased with what he did," said Ross.