But what do the bookies make of Sunderland’s chances of winning the competition in what would be an unlikely achievement for the League One club?

Thomas Tuchel Chelsea side are 9/4 to win the competition they last won in 2015 and should they make it past Brentford their chances are only likely to increase.

Liverpool's odds of winning the trophy are only marginally behind Chelsea's as the Reds are 10/3 whilst Arsenal are priced at just 4/1 to win the cup they haven't lifted since 1993.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 26: Players of Sunderland congratulate goalkeeper Lee Burge of Sunderland following his performance during the penalty shoot out in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Queens Park Rangers and Sunderland at Loftus Road on October 26, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are both given odds of 6/1 ahead of Leicester at 8/1, whilst Brentford and Sunderland are considerable underdogs at 25/1 and 100/1 respectively.

Chelsea: 9/4

Liverpool: 10/3

Arsenal: 4/1

Tottenham Hotspur: 6/1

West Ham United: 6/1

Leicester City: 8/1

Brentford: 25/1

Sunderland: 100/1

