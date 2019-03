We've crunched the numbers and looked at the minutes played by every member of Sunderland's squad in the competition this season, to find out which players Ross has picked most often. Scroll down and click through our gallery to see the results:





1. Robbin Ruiter - 570 minutes The Dutch shot-stopper has started every game between the sticks, keeping five clean sheets in the process. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Adam Matthews - 180 minutes Matthews played 90 minutes against Carlisle and Manchester City Under-21s. Denver Hume and Luke O'Nien have also played at right-back for the Black Cats in the competition. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Alim Ozturk - 570 minutes Despite his lack of game time in the league, Ozturk has started every game at centre-back in the Checkatrade Trophy. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Tom Flanagan - 210 minutes Flanagan has started two games in the competition this term and has played more minutes than fellow defender Jack Baldwin due to his extra-time exploits against Stoke Under-21s. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more