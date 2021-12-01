Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson

Revealed! Is this the Sunderland starting XI Lee Johnson will select against Oldham Athletic in Papa John's Trophy?

Sunderland face Oldham Athletic in the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy on Wednesday night.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 1:51 pm

The Black Cats face the League Two club at the Stadium of Light with kick-off at 7pm.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Lee Johnson could name for the clash:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The goalkeeper has just returned from a loan move with Notts County and could be in line to start.

Photo: FRANK REID 2020

Photo Sales

2. DF: Frederik Alves

The West Ham loanee has been short of minutes recently and may get a run out against Oldham Athletic.

Photo: COPYRIGHT (C) FRANK REID 20187

Photo Sales

3. DEF: Ollie Younger

The defender has already appeared in the Papa John's Trophy a couple of times this season.

Photo: FRANK REID 2021

Photo Sales

4. DEF: Tom Flanagan

The defender's experience and leadership could prove useful for the second round tie.

Photo: COPYRIGHT (C) FRANK REID 20187

Photo Sales
Lee JohnsonSunderlandRichard MennearStadium of LightLeague Two
Next Page
Page 1 of 3