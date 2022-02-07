That’s after the Wearsiders lost their last two league games 6-0 away to Bolton Wanderers and 2-1 at home to Doncaster Rovers.

The club remains on the hunt for a new head coach following the sacking of Lee Johnson last week.

But which team should interim manager Mike Dodds pick against Cheltenham Town?

Here, we take a look:

1. GK: Thorben Hoffmann The German has been a mainstay in between the sticks this season.

2. LB: Dennis Cirkin There's a lack of options at left-back for Sunderland at the moment.

3. RB: Trai Hume The right-back is yet to start or even feature for Sunderland since his January move. Tuesday may be the time to introduce him.

4. CB: Callum Doyle The defender has played a lot of games this season so far but it is hard to drop him with a lack of options behind him following Bailey Wright's injury.