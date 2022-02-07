Jermain Defoe

Revealed: Is this the Sunderland AFC starting XI that Mike Dodds should select against Cheltenham Town?

Managerless Sunderland are set to take on Cheltenham Town in League One on Tuesday.

By James Copley
Monday, 7th February 2022, 4:47 pm

That’s after the Wearsiders lost their last two league games 6-0 away to Bolton Wanderers and 2-1 at home to Doncaster Rovers.

The club remains on the hunt for a new head coach following the sacking of Lee Johnson last week.

But which team should interim manager Mike Dodds pick against Cheltenham Town?

Here, we take a look:

1. GK: Thorben Hoffmann

The German has been a mainstay in between the sticks this season.

Photo: PHOTOGRAPH BY FRANK REID JPIMEDI

2. LB: Dennis Cirkin

There's a lack of options at left-back for Sunderland at the moment.

Photo: FRANK REID 2022

3. RB: Trai Hume

The right-back is yet to start or even feature for Sunderland since his January move. Tuesday may be the time to introduce him.

Photo: Quality Sport Images

4. CB: Callum Doyle

The defender has played a lot of games this season so far but it is hard to drop him with a lack of options behind him following Bailey Wright's injury.

Photo: FRANK REID 2021

