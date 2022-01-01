The January transfer window is now open and clubs up and down the divisions can start to do deals.

Lee Johnson’s men currently sit at the top of League One, however, they may still be active this month to find ways of strengthening their bid for promotion.

With the race for promotion looking like being a close run contest this season, getting the right additions this month could be the difference between success and failure.

So what can the historical net spend data tell us about which sides tend to spend the most money on transfer fees?

Well, here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at how the net spend for each of the Black Cats’ main rivals differ from club to club and the huge gulf between the team who have spent the most, compared to the team that have made the most money in that time:

1. Sheffield Wednesday Total Net Spend: £18.4m Highest Net Spend: £13.68m (2017/18) Lowest Net Spend: -£3.87m (2019/20) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. MK Dons Total Net Spend: £236,000 Highest Net Spend: £1.35m (2021/22) Lowest Net Spend: -£660,000 (2017/18) Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

3. Wycombe Wanderers Total Net Spend: -£783,000 Highest Net Spend: £0 (2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21) Lowest Net Spend: -£783,000 (2021/22) Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales

4. Plymouth Argyle Total Net Spend: -£803,000 Highest Net Spend: £0 (2017/18, 2019/20, 2020/21, 2021/22) Lowest Net Spend: -£504,000 (2018/19) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales