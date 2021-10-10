2. Rotherham United - 9,317

Rotherham United have been across all three of the EFL divisions in the last nine years with several promotions and relegation's. Paul Warne's side look to have settled between League One and Championship level however with three relegation's from the Championship and two promotions from League One in the last five seasons. One thing for sure is it's never dull for Millers fans. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

