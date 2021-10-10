Fans had to watch on from home for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but after restrictions were lifted supporters across the country have relished being back in stadiums with a number of impressive attendances this season.
Lee Johnson’s side were backed by a standout 31,549 for their season opener against Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light in August with Black Cats fans showing no let-up in their support as the Wearsiders’ look to make it fourth time lucky in escaping from League One.
It goes without saying there are a number of big clubs at this level and it’s not just on Wearside where attendances have swelled with seven League One teams averaging in excess of 10,000 spectators.
Here we look at the top 10 League One average attendances as we reach the quarter-way mark of the season.
1. Lincoln City - 8,882
The Imps narrowly missed out on promotion to the Championship last season losing to Blackpool in the play-off final. Michael Appleton's side are into their third season at League One level after an historic promotion in 2019. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Photo: Catherine Ivill
2. Rotherham United - 9,317
Rotherham United have been across all three of the EFL divisions in the last nine years with several promotions and relegation's. Paul Warne's side look to have settled between League One and Championship level however with three relegation's from the Championship and two promotions from League One in the last five seasons. One thing for sure is it's never dull for Millers fans. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Photo: Jan Kruger
3. Wigan Athletic - 9,698
Wigan Athletic are among the front runners in League One this season following a summer of investment which including the acquisition of Black Cats Max Power and Charlie Wyke. The 2013 FA Cup winners have spent three of the last six seasons at League One level and average just under 10,000 fans at the DW Stadium. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
Photo: Stephen Pond
4. Plymouth Argyle - 11,238
Plymouth Argyle are one of the surprise packages in League One so far this season as Ryan Lowe continues to impress at Home Park. The former Bury boss guided the Pilgrims back to League One in 2020 before keeping them afloat last season. After developments to Home Park Argyle now average over 11,000 spectators. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Photo: Pete Norton