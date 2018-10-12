Revealed! How Sunderland's home and away record compares to the rest of League One

Sunderland's home and away record differs from each other - but how do they compare to the rest of League One?

Combining the two, Jack Ross' side sit in third, one-point behind the automatic promotion places, with the Black Cats eyeing a return to the Championship at the first attempt.

Sunderland are yet to be beaten on Wearside so far - and it is clear to see how crucial their home form is proving following their fine start to the campaign.

Bettered by only Luton Town - where Ross' side earned a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road on August 11 - Sunderland are making full use of home comforts and are on track to make the Stadium of Light a fortress with 12 points collected.

The Black Cats' three wins have brought a late winner from Lynden Gooch against Charlton Athletic and dominant performances against Scunthorpe United and Rochdale.

However, it is the draws against Oxford United and Peterborough United that are most impressive given Ross and his squad had to deal with the dismissals of Max Power and Bryan Oviedo, respectively.

Losing 1-0 at the time of Power's sending off against Oxford, Sunderland managed to earn a point through Charlie Wyke's leveller just after half-time.

Peterborough then arrived in the North East unbeaten on the road. Oviedo's red card coincided with Posh's equaliser four minutes later after Josh Maja had given the hosts the advantage early doors.

While Jerome Sinclair thought to have forced an unlikely win before Ivan Toney quickly restored parity, Ross' side showed grit and determination that evening to avoid defeat when it could have been so easy to accept against a very capable Steve Evans team.

Such resilient is a sign of firm promotion credentials but should Sunderland want to guarantee a top two place, that may require Ross' side to up their game a little on the road - when comparing to Portsmouth.

League leaders Pompey rank with the third best home record and the second greatest away record - beaten to top spot on goal difference by Peterborough. Kenny Jackett's team are impressive on all fronts.

That is not disputing Sunderland's away record, though, with three wins, two draws and just one defeat a very decent and acceptable return.

Fleetwood hold a better away record than the Black Cats however stand four points off the playoff spots. The stats show how Ross' side have developed a good balance between their home and away performances.

Alongside Fleetwood and Accrington Stanley, Sunderland hold the joint-fifth best away record in the division with their 11 points following from wins at Gillingham, AFC Wimbledon and Bradford City, plus points at Luton and Coventry City.