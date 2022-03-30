After a three-week absence, Sunderland are back at the Stadium of Light on Saturday when they face Gillingham.

Back-to-back wins at home against Fleetwood and Crewe Alexandra lifted spirits on Wearside as Alex Neil’s side prepare for one last run at securing themselves a playoff place.

Their home form and the backing from their home support will undoubtedly be crucial in securing this - but how full has their home ground been so far this campaign?

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we rank how full every League One stadium has been this season from the ground that has seats to spare, to the ground that has seen the highest average percentage attendance this season.

Do any of these shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. 24th: MK Dons - 29.7% Current league position = 3rd - Stadium capacity = 30,500 - Average attendance this season = 9,064 - Attendance as a percentage of capacity = 29.7% Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

2. 23rd: Wigan Athletic - 39.5% Current league position = 2nd - Stadium capacity = 25,133 - Average attendance this season = 9,935 - Attendance as a percentage of capacity = 39.5% Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

3. 22nd: Gillingham - 41.9% Current league position = 19th - Stadium capacity = 11,582 - Average attendance this season = 4,851 - Attendance as a percentage of capacity = 41.9% Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

4. 21st: Crewe Alexandra - 44.6% Current league position = 24th - Stadium capacity = 10,153 - Average attendance this season = 4,528 - Attendance as a percentage of capacity = 44.6% Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales