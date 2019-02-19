'Return of the King!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes THREE key changes for Gillingham

Have your say

Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side to take on Gillingham - and fans have been quick to react.

The Black Cats have made three changes from the side that drew with Accrington, handing starts to Chris Maguire, Lee Cattermole and Tom Flanagan.

Charlie Wyke, Jack Baldwin and Lynden Gooch drop out the line-up, with Baldwin dropping out the squad all-together as Ross names an attack-minded bench.

But what did Sunderland fans make of the team news? Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@JaiOliver3 said: "Best line up av seen in ages, HAWAY THE LADS"

@LBrennan89 added: "Only 1 up front and no Sterling in the squad is disappointing but that should be enough for 3 points. Need Maguire and McGeady to keep going and Grigg to a take a chance when he gets it"

@BillyxHope tweeted: "Good Team That Like. Hopefully A Win Tonight Lads...?! Cheers x"

@Glenn_Co6 posted: "Think Cattermole and Leadbitter together won’t work well. I hope I’m wrong though!"

On Chris Maguire's inclusion, @RokerReport commented: "Return of the King!

@sportmad72 added: "Really not sure of that lineup pleased Maguire in but does Leadbitter n Cattermole not slow pace down. Matthews is he injured ?"

@JamesCopley73 posted: "Leadbitter & Cattermole in the middle together. Steely, tough and experienced. But not much in the way of mobility there. Should be interesting"

@anth_mac joked: "Did McGeouch steal his Irn Bru?

And here's how the two teams line-up at the Stadium of Light:

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin; O'Nien, Dunne, Flanagan, James; Cattermole, Leadbitter; Honeyman, Maguire, McGeady; Wyke

Sunderland subs: Ruiter, McGeouch, Ozturk, Power, Morgan, Wyke, Gooch

Gillingham XI: Holy, O'Neill, Ehmer, Ogilvie, Fuller, Byrne, Lopes, Oldaker, Hanlan, Burke, Eaves

Gillingham subs: Hadler, Reilly, King, Campbell, Parrett, Charles-Cook, List