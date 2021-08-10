Reported Sunderland target always wanted to join Ipswich Town as Cats pursue move for Tottenham man
Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock says Hayden Coulson always wanted to join Ipswich – despite reported interest from Sunderland.
Coulson, 23, has joined the Tractor Boys on a season-long loan deal for the 2021/22 season and still has a year left on his contract at Boro until 2023.
Sunderland and Luton were also credited with interest in the left-back, yet Warnock says Ipswich boss Paul Cook was keen to sign the defender.
“I didn’t have much choice on that if I’m honest,” said Warnock when asked about Coulson’s departure.
“Hayden wanted to go for the season. I think Cooky was ringing him every minute of the day so there’s not a lot I can do.
“I’ve just told him you never know in football. Go and have a season where you can get a lot of games under your belt and then come back here and go again.
“He’s a local lad who wants to do well and you never know the opportunity might still be there. I think he’s just got to go and play games now.”
Asked if Coulson had other offers aside from Ipswich, Warnock added: “I just think the money that they are spending they should win the league really.
“They are really splashing out and have a new owner and everything. I think his agent had sorted it out weeks ago really, kept knocking on my door now for weeks and it seemed logical to let him go if I’m not going to play him regularly.”
Sunderland are still looking to sign more full-backs this summer and are pursuing a move for Tottenham left-back Dennis Cirkin.