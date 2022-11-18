Here are some of the latest news stories from around the second tier:

Aston Villa striker to be made available on loan

Earlier this year Sunderland were one of several Championship clubs to be linked with Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer.

Cameron Archer has made six Premier League appearances for Aston Villa this season. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Middlesbrough, West Brom and Watford were also credited with interest, yet the 20-year-old stayed at Villa, where he has made just six Premier League appearances this season.

According to Birmingham Live Archer is hoping for a loan move in January, as Villa, under new boss Unai Emery, look to bring in a more experienced striker to challenge Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings.

John Ruddy signs new deal at Birmingham

Another player who has previously been linked with Sunderland is goalkeeper John Ruddy.

The 36-year-old instead signed for Championship rivals Birmingham in the summer and has started all 21 league games for The Blues this season.

Birmingham have now confirmed that Ruddy has agreed a one-year contract extension to his existing deal at St Andrew’s, which was set to expire at the end of the campaign.

Stoke close in on coaching appointment

Finally, Stoke are reportedly close to appointing Jonathan Gould as their new goalkeeper coach.

The 54-year-old worked with Potters boss Alex Neil at Preston, while it was claimed the former Sunderland head coach was keen to take Gould to Wearside earlier this year.