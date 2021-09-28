The Daily Record state that Scotland manager Steve Clarke has added Stewart to his ‘scouting targets’ ahead of his side’s World Cup qualifiers against Isreal and the Faroe Islands next month.

The ex-Ross County striker has enjoyed a fantastic start to the season and has netted five goals in eight games whilst also chipping in with an assist.

Indeed, Stewart’s fine form has led to much talk about a potential call-up for Scotland

“I think if it was to happen, representing your country would be a huge honour,” Stewart explained after Sunderland’s clash with Bolton Wanderers at the Stadium of Light last Saturday.

“It’s probably something that recently I haven’t given much thought, but at the same time I just want to keep doing well for Sunderland and if that was something that happens it would be a huge honour.

“My focus right now is just to keep trying to do well for Sunderland.”

When asked earlier this month whether he felt Stewart was a contender for a call-up, Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson said: "They have definitely watched him, I know that, as they would with all Scottish-born players.

"I would think he would have to be in that next band of players to consider, just by virtue of his form.

"It's not just his four goals, but also his general all-round play which would be an asset to any team playing at any level.

“He's done really well, we're really pleased with him.

"In the end, that type of stuff [international call-ups] comes if you keep on making the right decisions, keep training well, and keep on showing the right attitude.

"Ross could probably have scored six or seven by now with the opportunities he has had, but the key thing for me is that he keeps on getting those opportunities.

"In every game he is getting one, two, sometimes three, opportunities. Some are half-chances, some are good chances, and in a good side like ours he will score goals, there's no doubt about that."

